Joseph Gordon-Levitt directing R-rated musical comedy

As reported last year, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Channing Tatum are set to star in an R-rated musical comedy for Universal. Today Variety brings an update on that project, reporting Gordon-Levitt is also in early negotiations to direct.

The film’s running title is “Wingmen”, and centres on two pilots who crash-land in Las Vegas. It’s being described as “Pitch Perfect” meets “Book of Mormon,” with the duo covering Top 100 hits with a touch of adult humor.

Producers are Marc Platt and Adam Siegel for Marc Platt Productions; Tatum, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan for Free Association; and Gordon-Levitt for HitRecord Films.