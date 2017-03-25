Sin City director circles Escape From New York remake

Robert Rodriguez (“Alita: Battle Angel”) is in talks to helm 20th Century Fox’s remake of 1981 cult classic “Escape From New York”.

The Tracking Board reports Rodriguez is the studio’s top pick for the job, and he too is eager to work with the studio again.

The Picture Company’s Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman are producing alongside StudioCanal. John Carpenter, who directed the original film, will exec produce.

Neil Cross penned the script, though plot details are being kept under wraps. The original movie followed a convicted bank robber (Kurt Russell) who is enlisted to rescue the U.S. president after his plane crashes into Manhattan, which in the future has become a maximum security prison.