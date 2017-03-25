Colin Farrell in line to join Disney’s Dumbo?

Just hours after Den of Geek reported a delay in the production of Disney’s “Dumbo”, Deadline brings word that Colin Farrell is in negotiations for a role in the film.

Should the deal come off, Farrell will play Holt, the widowed father of two kids from Kentucky. The part was previously passed on by Will Smith, Chris Pine and Casey Affleck.

Tim Burton is directing the live-action take on the story of the big-eared circus elephant, who is mocked for his large ears but learns to use them as wings to fly.

Eva Green is also in the cast as Colette, a French trapeze artist who works for evil top circus villain Vandemere. Danny Devito is attached to play Medici, the man who runs a smaller circus that gets acquired by Vandemere.

Ehren Kruger penned the script.