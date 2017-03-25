Sandler-verse: Netflix commits to four more Adam Sandler movies

Well, you either love him or hate him, and it looks like Netflix love him. The streaming service has extended its deal with Adam Sandler and will commit to finance the development and production of four more feature length films starring the comedian.

Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions will produce each film, which will premiere exclusively on Netflix.

And for those wondering why?! Sandler’s first two Netflix films, “The Ridiculous 6” and “The Do-Over”, are the biggest film releases for the service! Deliver those kinds of results, and the worlds leading streaming service will give you your own ‘verse’ (yes, they really did dub the deal “the Sandler-verse“…)