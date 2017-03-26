Trailer : Justice League

The first official trailer has dropped for the upcoming DC film “Justice League”.

The trailer gives us a preview of Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Batman (Ben Affleck), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Aquaman (Jason Moama), and our first look at Queen Mara (Amber Heard), Barry Allen’s (aka The Flash) father (Billy Crudup) and Commissioner Gordon (J.K. Simmons). It certainly delivers on the action, but notable absentees from the clip include Henry Cavill’s Superman and Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor.

The film, directed by Zack Snyder, is due out November 21. Watch the trailer above and read the synopsis below. Looking forward to this one!

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes — Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash — it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.