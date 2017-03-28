First look at Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft!

Vanity Fair has debuted the first photos of Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in the upcoming “Tomb Raider” reboot! Check out the photos below, along with a new synopsis offered by the outlet:

But this version of Lara comes with a new backstory, and a new motivation for her adventures: seven years after the disappearance of her father, 21-year-old Lara has refused to take the reins of his global business empire, instead working as a bike courier in London while taking college classes. Eventually she becomes inspired to investigate her father’s disappearance and travels to his last-known location: a tomb on an island somewhere off the coast of Japan. As the official plot description puts it, “Suddenly, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Lara, who—against the odds and armed with only her sharp mind, blind faith and inherently stubborn spirit—must learn to push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the unknown. If she survives this perilous adventure, it could be the making of her, earning her the name tomb raider.”

The film is directed by Roar Uthaug and co-stars Dominic West, Walton Goggins, and Daniel Wu. Keep an eye out for “Tomb Raider” when its comes to theaters on March 16, 2018.