CinemaCon : First footage from The Dark Tower looms large!

The first footage from the film adaptation of “Stephen King’s The Dark Tower” premiered at CinemaCon on Monday to mucho positive ‘plause.

The film, set for July 28, stars Idris Elba in the lead role of ‘the Gunslinger’ and Matthew McConaughey as the ‘big bad’, The Man in Black. Footage shown at the con does a good job of introducing the characters.

Heat Vision's take:

The footage opens with a look at a door frame standing free in the middle of a baron landscape. It then it cuts to Roland in the desert as the famous opening line to King’s The Gunslinger, the first volume in the series, is displayed on screen: “The Man in Black fled across the Desert, and the Gunslinger followed.”

The footage gives a strong idea of just what The Man in Black is capable of, and it’s scarily creepy. Roland and The Man in Black then square off, with Roland telling the villain, “I do not kill with my gun, I kill with my heart.” He fires at The Man in Black, who catches the bullet from behind his back.

The footage then cuts to the young boy Jake, who lives in New York but has dreams of Roland and a Dark Tower that must stay standing or else billions will die. Jake’s therapist tried to tell him it’s a dream, but Jake doesn’t believe it. Soon, he is shown exploring an abandoned building, where he discovers a portal that takes him to Roland’s world.

Soon, he presents Roland with one of the drawings the boy made of him from his dreams, and Roland explains that as long as The Man in Black is out there, the Tower will fall and Hell will follow.

There are slow-mo shots, including a big fight between the Gunslinger and The Man in Black, as well as an extended look at Roland’s prowess with his guns: when Jake is kidnapped, Roland shoots the man who did it from hundreds of yards away, simply by listening to where the bad guy is.

