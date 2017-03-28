CinemaCon : New trailer teased at Spider-Man panel!

Sony’s CinemaCon panel opened with a splash, with the first footage from this Summer’s “Spider-Man” kicking off proceedings.

Explains Deadline, who were at the event :

The mother of all clips shown off was from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming with a look at Michael Keaton’s Vulture. In bringing Marvel chief Kevin Feige to the stage, Rothman said, “I actually gave Kevin his first job on the first X-Men. If I knew a big shot he was going to be, I would have kissed his ass a little more.”

Former Sony chief Amy Pascal, who is a producer on Homecoming, got a shout out from Feige for being so intent on putting Spider-Man on the big screen as part of the entire Marvel universe. In introducing Tom Holland, Feige said “He stole Captain America: Civil War right out from under all of our other superheros.”

Variety spoke a little more on the footage, saying :

Sony showed footage from the second trailer, scheduled to be released Tuesday. The footage emphasized Tom Holland’s experiences as a high schooler as he discovers the power he possesses, along with giving insight into the motivations of Vulture, who appears to be engaged in some kind of class warfare due to his hatred of Iron Man/Tony Stark.

“The rich and powerful like Stark — they don’t care about us,” Vulture says.

The trailer also featured Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark reacting to a particularly destructive scene by upbraiding the youngster for the lack of control.

“Can’t you just be a friendly, neighborhood Spider-Man?” says Stark to Parker.

“I was just trying to be like you” he tells Iron Man in a plaintive way.