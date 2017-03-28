CinemaCon : Blade Runner 2049 footage featured ‘creepy’ Jared Leto

Sony’s Tom Rothman seemed as impressed as the audience that attended with the first-look footage from “Blade Runner 2049” that screened at CinemaCon Monday.

“Netflix, my ass.” the former Fox bigwig, now Sony chief, said after the stunning footage from the Ryan Gosling-Harrison Ford film concluded.

The footage from the Denis Villenueve directed sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 classic showed more footage of Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard and Ryan Gosling’s Officer Q.

Jared Leto and Robin Wright’s characters also appear.

Said Heat Vision :

New footage played, with the standout moment coming from a very creepy Leto.

“Every civilization was built off the back of a disposal workforce,” says Leto’s character as he caresses a newborn replicant. “We make angels, but I can only make so many. Happy birthday.”

In another scene, Wright’s character speaks to Gosling’s officer, telling him, “There is an order to things. That’s what we do here. We keep order.”

There was also a longer version of the trailer scene in which Gosling’s character meets Ford’s Deckard, with this version showing off him avoiding tripwires to navigate his lair.

“Blade Runner 2049” opens October 6.

