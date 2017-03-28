David Milch to salvage True Detective!?

“True Detective” will return to HBO for a third season – and better still, with the legendary David Milch (“Deadwood”) joining creator Nic Pizzolatto at the helm.

EW says Pizzolatto has penned two episodes of the new season with Milch soon joining him in the writing room. While a third season hasn’t officially been greenlit, the union suggests an announcement is imminent.

Of course, you already know True Detective launched to considerable acclaim and fan fascination in 2014 and then fell into a sophomore slump with the critics during its second season in 2015. Both seasons were successful in the ratings, but it’s been unclear whether Pizzolatto was going to produce a third season, and in what capacity he would serve in such an outing. In July 2016, HBO head of programming Casey Bloys assured “…both Nic and HBO are open to another season. I don’t think Nic has a take and he’s working on some other projects. We’re open to somebody else writing it and Nic supervising it. It’s a valuable franchise, it’s not dead, we just don’t have a take for a third season yet.”

Matthew McConaughey, who starred in the first season of the anthology series, has expressed interest in reprising his character.