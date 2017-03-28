Showtime’s Twin Peaks to be in 3D!?

The new season of “Twin Peaks”, premiering in May, is – much like it’s cast – expected to be a mix of the old and the new.

A rumour that hit today suggests that one of the new elements of the series will be something creators David Lynch and Mark Frost just wouldn’t have been able to pull off in 1989 – well, not satisfyingly anyway.

Twin Peaks Archive reported a rumour that all the sequences set in The Red Room in the new series will be in 3D. Yup, people will be talking backwards, good Cooper will be lurking around red curtains and you’ll be watching it all unfold in the third dimension. Makes sense.

We've heard that all the Red Room scenes in Season 3 will be in 3-D. A flashing message on screen will remind you to put on your glasses. — Twin Peaks (@TwinPeaksArchve) March 28, 2017

Guess we’ll find out just how much weight the rumour has (these guys are usually spot-on so don’t be surprised if it’s on the money) as the series nears it’s May premiere date – and we’re informed, or not, where to get these ‘glasses’ from.