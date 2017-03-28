Venom will be a R-Rated Sci-Fi Horror Film!

Sony’s “Venom” movie – a spin-off of the “Spider-Man” series that’s been in development for quite some time – will be an R-rated Sci-Fi Horror film, according to Collider. By comparison, the studio’s new Spidey movie, “Spider-Man : Homecoming”, is designed to be more of a family adventure film, with the MPAA likely to award the movie a PG-13 at most.

Scripted by Dante Harper (Alien: Covenant) and produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach, we’re hearing that Sony is developing Venom not only as the film to launch their own Marvel Universe, but as an R-rated effort.

Keep in mind that this is the plan we’re hearing about at the moment and that things could still change between now and late 2018—especially once a director signs on and has his or her own vision—but it’s certainly an interesting approach to building Sony’s Marvel Universe

“Venom” was recently pencilled in for a October 2018 release.