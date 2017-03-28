Former Arrow actress returns for good!

Katie Cassidy need not have stressed too long where her next meal is coming from.

“Arrow” has decided to bring back the former full-timer for it’s sixth season.

The actress, whose Laurel Lance aka Black Canary was killed off at the end of Season four but who has recurred on the series since via flashbacks and other means, will be a full-time fixture again, playing Lance’s doppelganger Black Siren.

The actress will appear in the final two episodes of season five before returning as a series regular for season six, says The Hollywood Reporter.

“One of the things that most excites us about Arrow is that we go where the story takes us,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim said in a statement. “Last year, the story took us to the tragic death of Laurel Lance. This year, our midseason finale reintroduced us to Laurel’s doppelgänger, Black Siren. We were so taken by Katie’s fearless interpretation of this character that we knew her story was not yet finished. We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Katie back to Arrow as Black Siren, though as her appearances on Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow this season show, she never really left the family.”

Cassidy made her debut as Black Siren on “The Flash” last season.