Ice Cube’s kid to star in Godzilla sequel

O’Shea Jackson, the young actor who got his break playing his own father (rapper Ice Cube) in last year’s “Straight Outta Compton”, has joined the cast of Legendary’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

The film, which hails from “Krampus” director Michael Dougherty, who co-wrote the film with Zach Shields, features a cast including Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga and Ken Watanabe. Watanabe is the only actor from the 2014 “Godzilla” reboot returning for the sequel.

“Godzilla: King of Monsters” hits theaters on March 22, 2019.

Via ‘Variety‘