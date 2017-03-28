Is that you, Becks?

David Beckham has given fans a first look into his character for Guy Ritchie’s “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” ahead of its May release.

Captioning his Instagram post “Rough day at the office”, Beckham’s good looks are gone and instead he has a scarred face with teeth that haven’t seen a dentist in a while. Reports say that Beckham will play a disgruntled knight who is unable to pull Excalibur from the stone.

The film also stars Charlie Hunnam in the title role, alongside Jude Law, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen and Eric Bana.