Trailer: An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

“We need some global warming! It’s freezing!” yells Donald Trump in the opening shot of Paramount’s new “An Inconvenient Sequel” trailer.

The politically-charged trailer gives us our first look at the Climate Change documentary, which follows Al Gore as he continues his fight to save the planet. Oh, and the trailer also gives Gore his chance to say “told you so”.

Directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” will open on August 24.

A decade after AN INCONVENIENT TRUTH brought climate change into the heart of popular culture, comes the riveting and rousing follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution. Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight traveling around the world training an army of climate champions and influencing international climate policy. Cameras follow him behind the scenes – in moments both private and public, funny and poignant — as he pursues the inspirational idea that while the stakes have never been higher, the perils of climate change can be overcome with human ingenuity and passion.