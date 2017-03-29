Andrew Garfield to star in real-life journalism movie

Andrew Garfield will star in and produce “Black Lion”, Stay Gold Features’ real-life war-journalism movie.

Garfield will produce with Rupert Fowler and Daniela Taplin Lundberg. Nicholas Mavroleon, Aidan Hartley and Alessandro Camon will exec produce.

The film centres on the true story of journalist Carlos Mavroleon, based on a pitch from Alessandro Camon:

“Black Lion” tells the true story of Carlos Mavroleon, a Harvard educated heir to an English/Greek shipping empire, who left his high-flying life as a Wall Street trader to become a world-renowned war reporter. Mavroelon was known for his daring and ability to operate in the most dangerous conflict zones in the world. The story will be framed by Mavroleon’s final assignment for ’60 Minutes,’ where he was tasked with sneaking into Afghan tribal territories immediately after President Clinton’s 1998 missile strikes against the Bin Laden camps. Mavroelon was one of the first journalists to discover the all-important Pakistani link in the Al Qaida/Taliban axis and was subsequently found dead in a Peshawar motel room days later under mysterious circumstances.