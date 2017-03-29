CinemaCon : Transformers takes over Vegas!

The next instalment in Michael Bay’s seemingly never-ending “Transformers” saga hit the stage today at CinemaCon in Vegas where cast and crew spoke up the film, “The Last Knight”, and previewed some footage.

“This is not a number five. This feels like a brand new, fresh look into the Transformers,” Michael Bay said of the latest chapter.

Heat Vision has the lowdown on what was shown :

Bay screened footage that started in Medieval England, where knights are using trebuchets and flaming arrows. But one knight drinks an entire bottle of alcohol … and soon a robotic dragon is flying along a cliffside near him (we’re guessing it’s not a drunken illusion).

Later, the footage cut to kids checking out robot wreckage in a modern-day city. A sinister robot drone orders them to stop, but a mysterious young woman saves them. The film also introduces the adorable robot Squeeks, who is damaged so he can’t transform. Another Transformer, Canopy, is on the verge of death, but Mark Wahlberg’s character Cade distracts the drone long enough for the good guys to get away. Soon, some military types capture Cade, and ask him where he’s keeping his friends, but he refuses to sell out his Transformer buddies.

It also gave a look at Anthony Hopkins, who is hanging out in England with a British Transformer who he jokes still World War I and suffers from robot dementia. He also reveals he met the Transformer Bumblebee when he was just a boy.

The cast, including Sir Anthony Hopkins, spoke highly of the new film but largely it’s director.

Mark Wahlberg praises Bay for “making [the Transformers] new and exciting and different for the fans.”

“The Last Knight” opens June 9.