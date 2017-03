Disney revealed the new title for the “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel during it’s presentation at CinemaCon.

The movie, with a returning voice cast that includes John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman and Jane Lynch, will be seen on billboards in 2018 as “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2”.

Directed by Rich Moore, the film sees Ralph breaking free from the confides of the Arcade and heading into the web – where he causes all sorts of havoc, as the title suggests!