Trailer : IT

The first teaser trailer for horror thriller “IT” has been released, and it’s awesome! The movie is an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel and directed by Andrés Muschietti, and will most likely give you a fear of clowns if you don’t already have one.

The trailer is terrifying, featuring Pennywise the clown (IT) ascending from a drain and then tormenting the Losers’ Club as they band together to fight off the evil circus freak. We only get a few glimpses of Pennywise, but it’s enough to get suitably frightened.





The flick is released September 8th.

When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

“IT” stars Bill Skarsgård (“Allegiant,” TV’s “Hemlock Grove”) as the story’s central villain, Pennywise. An ensemble of young actors also star in the film, including Jaeden Lieberher (“Midnight Special”), Jeremy Ray Taylor (“Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip”), Sophia Lillis (“37”), Finn Wolfhard (TV’s “Stranger Things”), Wyatt Oleff (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Chosen Jacobs (upcoming “Cops and Robbers”), Jack Dylan Grazer (“Tales of Halloween”) and Nicholas Hamilton (“Captain Fantastic”).