Mindy Project to end after season 6

It’s the beginning of the end for fans of “The Mindy Project”, because Hulu has announced a sixth and final season of its hit comedy.

Starring Mindy Kaling, Ed Weeks, Ike Barinholtz, Beth Grant, Xosha Roquemore and Fortune Feimster, the final season of “The Mindy Project” will hit Hulu this September.

A single camera comedy created and executive produced by Mindy Kaling, “The Mindy Project” follows Kaling as Mindy Lahiri, a skilled OB/GYN navigating the tricky waters of both her personal and professional life, as she pursues her dreams of becoming the perfect woman, finding the perfect man and getting her perfect romantic comedy ending.