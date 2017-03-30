Trailer: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

The second teaser trailer for Luc Besson’s “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” has debuted looking more like a video game than a movie!

Check out the video above, starring Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen and Rihanna. The film, which the studio describes as “visually spectacular”, will hit cinemas on August 10.

VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS is the visually spectacular new adventure film from Luc Besson, the legendary director of The Professional, The Fifth Element and Lucy, based on the ground-breaking comic book series which inspired a generation of artists, writers and filmmakers.

In the 28th century, Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are a team of special operatives charged with maintaining order throughout the human territories. Under assignment from the Minister of Defense, the two embark on a mission to the astonishing city of Alpha—an ever-expanding metropolis where species from all over the universe have converged over centuries to share knowledge, intelligence and cultures with each other. There is a mystery at the center of Alpha, a dark force which threatens the peaceful existence of the City of a Thousand Planets, and Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe.