CinemaCon : Justice League footage premieres

The cast and crew of a little film called “Justice League” flew – haha! like what I did there? Nah, me much either – into Vegas to take center stage at the WB panel at CinemaCon today. In addition to nabbing some choice quotes from our Batman, Aquaman, The Flash and so on, the media also got to preview some new footage from the film – albeit very ‘talky’ footage.

Here’s Heat Vision and their rundown :

Here’s a little about the new look at the movie:

Alfred (Jeremy Irons) tells Bruce Wayne that his employer has been working like there is no tomorrow trying to assemble the team. Soon, we’re in a Wayne warehouse, where Bruce is working on a giant vehicle.

Bruce remarks that he spent $1 million on the security for that building, to which Wonder Woman (Gadot) answers he got his money’s worth, because it took him almost a minute to disable it. Bruce explains the vehicle he’s working on his a troop carrier (it seemed reminiscent of something from the Batman v Superman nightmare dream sequence.)

Later in the footage, Batman and Barry Allen/The Flash are standing on a roof (out of costume) and they see the Batsignal in the sky.

“Oh awesome. It’s the Batsignal! That’s your signal,” Barry tells Bruce, before apologizing for speaking too loudly about it. “That means we have to go now. That’s so cool.”

After the footage, the Justice League trotted out to say hello to the crowd.

The WB panel also featured a first look at “Lego Ninjago”, “Aquaman” and “Wonder Woman”.