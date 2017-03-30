CinemaCon : First Fate of the Furious reviews are in!

The new petroleum-charged sequel to “Fast & Furious 6”, starring Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and the rest of the gas guzzlers, premiered today at CinemaCon Vegas.

Reviews are embargoed until closer to the release, but by the looks of it not only have Universal got a major hit on their hands but fans of the franchise are going to love this one!

Here’s what the critical community are saying :

I can't say much due to embargo but I can say I saw Fate of the Furious earlier today and liked it. — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) March 29, 2017

not sure I saw even one shot in Fate of the Furious with @TheRock & Vin Diesel together. Take that how you will. — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 29, 2017

Fate of the Furious is everything you want it to be and a ton of fun. @TheRock is a straight up superhero in the film and I loved it. pic.twitter.com/uz9QgnhVZ3 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 29, 2017

We've seen The Fate Of The Furious and here is our reaction https://t.co/B2XoDW7yMW — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) March 29, 2017

'The Fate of the Furious' Early Buzz: The Eighth Movie is as Crazy (and as Fun) as … https://t.co/Wu3gVA9N6a pic.twitter.com/HCGPM3V7Cc — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) March 29, 2017

I adored every ridiculous, silly, charming, absurd, fun second of The Fate of the Furious. — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) March 29, 2017

Loved @TheRock and Jason Statham in FATE OF THE FURIOUS. Their characters really popped; great dialogue & fight scenes #F8 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) March 29, 2017

The Fate of the Furious is another winning entry in the franchise. Crazy, fun, and yet very different feeling. I laughed, I cried, I cheered — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) March 29, 2017

THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS features some great action set pieces but I think I may be too old for this franchise, which just isn't the same now — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) March 29, 2017