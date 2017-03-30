CinemaCon : First Fate of the Furious reviews are in!

By Lacey Bridges -
The new petroleum-charged sequel to “Fast & Furious 6”, starring Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and the rest of the gas guzzlers, premiered today at CinemaCon Vegas.

Reviews are embargoed until closer to the release, but by the looks of it not only have Universal got a major hit on their hands but fans of the franchise are going to love this one!

Here’s what the critical community are saying :

