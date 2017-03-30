Time to peel back another Akira rumor

“Get Out” helmer Jordan Peele is the latest director to be name-linked to the long-gestating “Akira”.

The live-action take on the manga and anime franchise has been in the works for years, at one stage with “Fast & Furious” helmer Justin Lin interested, Jaume Collet-Serra briefly attached, and more recently, Daniel Espinosa and David Sanberg circling.

While best known for his comedy work, Peele’s success with “Get Out” essentially ensures he’ll be sticking to more dramatic bigscreen ventures for the time being. He has yet to set his next project, suggesting there could be some truth to the “Akira” whisper.

Via ‘The Tracking Board‘