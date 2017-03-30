Justin Theroux heads to a galaxy far, far away

By Lacey Bridges -
“Leftovers” lead Justin Theroux is said to be among the hefty cast of December’s “Star Wars : The Last Jedi”.

Theroux, whose other credits include “Mulholland Drive” and “The Girl on the Train”, plays an ‘expert slicer’ according to a rumour poster on MakingStarWars.

..we’re hearing he has a pivotal moment. His costume is pretty interesting as well. Imagine Indiana Jones’ white tuxedo from Temple of Doom but weirder and with a Star Wars twist. Theroux’s character wears a white tuxedo-style jacket over a black suit. His sequences fit into the casino section of the film where we saw Dubrovnik exteriors shot last year. If you’re curious, take a look at those Dubrovnik photos and the extras dressed up there to get a better idea of his costume. He looks a little fancier than most and almost has a James Bond look about him.

We have heard there was an explosion during a sequence shot on the “casino” set at Pinewood and perhaps Theroux plays a part in that. It isn’t immediately clear if he’s a good guy or a villain but he is dressed rather well to say the least.

Theroux will next be seen in the third and final season of “The Leftovers”, on HBO.

