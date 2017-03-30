I spy a Kingsman : The Golden Circle poster

Ahead of an imminent trailer, the first poster for Matthew Vaughn’s “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” has been released by distib 20th Century Fox.

The poster features Harry Hart (Colin Firth) and Eggsy (Taron Egerton) side-by-side while boasting some of the fab names in the support cast, including Julianne Moore, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry and the legendary Elton John. Mark Strong also reprises his role from the original for the new movie.

In the new film, the Kingsman headquarters are destroyed and the world held hostage, putting everyone on a journey to the allied spy organization in the US called Statesman founded at the same time. These two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy.