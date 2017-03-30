CinemaCon : Murder on the Orient Express trailer dazzles!

A trailer for Kenneth Branagh’s “Murder on the Orient Express” remake chugged into CinemaCon Thursday.

The all-star mystery moofie (I said that while speaking like Schwarzenegger to add maximum impact), starring Branagh, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Judi Dench, Leslie Odom Jr., Lucy Boynton, Tom Bateman, Josh Gad, and Derek Jacobi, is set for as Nov 22 release.

Variety has a short description of the trailer :

“I see evil on this train,” a voiceover intones. The trailer features shots of Ridley, Dench and Odom Jr. in the lavish dining area of the Orient Express. The train soon comes to a screeching halt as Branagh — with blonde hair and a massive grey mustache — begins investigating the murder.

The footage was preceded by Branagh in a video from Malta where he’s filming the project. “This is not only a who dunnit and how dunnit, it’s crucially a why dunnit,” he said.