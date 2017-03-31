Cooke to play Alice Marble in Courting Danger

Olivia Cooke (“Bates Motel”) will play tennis-star-turned-spy Alice Marble in ”Courting Danger”for Marven Pictures.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, “When World War II broke out, Marble, a three-time tennis world champion at the time, defied the wishes of her longtime coach and left the sport in order to become an Allied spy, gathering intel on the Nazis that proved instrumental in the Nuremberg trials.”

Film is based on Dale Leatherman’s book, ”Courting Danger: My Adventures in World Class Tennis, Golden Age Hollywood, and High Stakes Spying”. Derek Weissbein will pen the screenplay.

Cooke next appears in the big Spielberg production “Ready Player One”.