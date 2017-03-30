Joss Whedon to bring Batgirl to the big screen

Seems another superhero is getting her own movie, with news that Batgirl is going to be made into a feature film. Variety reports this morning that filmmaker Joss Whedon is nearing a deal to write, direct and product Batgirl on the big screen, adding to the DC Extended Universe.

Batgirl has never graced our presence in her own movie, but is a very popular character in the DC Comics as Barbara Gordon, Commissioner Gordon’s daughter. If the flick goes ahead, she’ll be the second female lead from DC Films, after Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

DC and Marvel seem to be competing with each other in a race to deliver as many comic-book heroes to the big screen as possible. It would be a big move for Whedon too, who has been involved with Marvel projects – having written and directed “The Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, and creating the television series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Angel,” “Firefly,” “Dollhouse,” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”.

As I’ve said before – Girl Power! Bring it Batgirl.