Beyonce to voice Nala in The Lion King?

I know I’m getting old when classics from my childhood such as “The Lion King” are getting remade. It has already been announced that Donald Glover is on board to voice Simba, and James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa, rehashing his role in the original 1994 cartoon.

Variety reports that director Jon Favreau is eyeing off Beyonce as the voice of Nala. Of course nothing is set in stone just yet, but as Queen B is pregnant with twins, the opportunity for a voice role would be ideal.

I’m still not sure if someone is pulling my leg with this story, as B has been known to channel the lion spirit on stage…

