Fantastic Beasts & The Flash actor join Last Full Measure

The long-gestating “The Last Full Measure” is just about all cast up, with seemingly just a couple more names to reveal.

Alison, the breakout star of ”Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”, and Grant Gustin, who plays the title role on The CW’s “The Flash”, have joined Todd Robinson’s drama.

The young duo join Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Bradley Whitford, Michael Imperioli, Linus Roache, John Savage, and Diane Ladd in the politically-charged post-War account.

Robinson’s film tells of a young Pentagon investigator Scott Huffman (Stan) as he battles the political machine in Washington. He reluctantly teams with veterans of Operation Abilene to convince Congress to award the Medal of Honor to a courageous Air Force medic, William Pitsenbarger, who is seen saving the lives of more than 60 Marines who were ambushed in one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War. As the battle waged on, and after the last helicopter left, he continued to save lives until his own was sacrificed.

“The Last Full Measure” shoots in April in Atlanta and Costa Rica.

Via ‘THR‘