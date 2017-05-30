If Twitter didn’t exist, Unbreakable 2 would happen faster

Hinting that he doesn’t subscribe to the Jim Cameron rulebook (but still wasting time Tweeting, as opposed to writing it), “Unbreakable” writer-director M.Night Shymalan tells Twitter followers that the film’s sequel (the one that will combine characters from it and his recent flick, “Split”) is coming along, well, splittingly.

“Finished the 2nd draft of #Glass on Friday. Took five weeks. Started the 3rd pass today… gave myself a three-week deadline for this pass.”

The film, which will unite the stars of both “Split” and “Unbreakable” (hoping for a ‘Lady in the Water’ cameo myself), aims to be in production by the end of the year/ early next.