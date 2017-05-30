When Halle met Blobby

Further proof that the only way is down after snagging an Oscar, former “X-Men” staple Halle Berry is said to be circling a remake of ’50s monster movie “The Blob”.

The actress, who went from a praise-doused turn in “Monster’s Ball” to your local Walmart in a matter of a few short years, is said to be up for the lead in a Simon West (“Con-Air”) directed redo. Bloody Disgusting stumbled upon the news when browsing the production company’s website, who listed both Berry and West as constituents of the long-gestating film.

At one point Samuel L.Jackson was said to be attached to the project; he had mentioned that the film had been delayed while the producers secure Chinese financing.

“The Blob” first graced the screen in 1958, with Steve McQueen playing the hero, and later in 1988, with Chuck Russell (“A Nightmare on Elm Street III”) at the helm and a pre-“Entourage” Kevin Dillon scrubbing his jeans of sticky stuff.