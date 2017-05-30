Blomkamp’s Wild Oats to play on the internet

Rather than sit around feeling sorry for himself after the whole “Aliens” thing, “District 9” helmer Neil Blomkamp has been keeping busy directing “Oats Volume 1,” a new online experimental short film series from that’ll be sold though PC game distribution service Steam.
Akin to some of the features Blomkamp has made, “Oats” is a gritty, dark and tense man-vs-monster yarn – with half the minutes.
The first volume should be online soon.
