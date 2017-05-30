Ears the 411 on the new Chopper series

Aaron Jeffrey is set to play the late Chopper Reed (with Michael J.Anderson as ‘the ear’, right!?) in “Underbelly Files : Chopper” for Nine.

The “Wentworth” actor, who has already appeared – albeit as different characters – in two other instalments of the “Underbelly” franchise, joins Michael Caton in the mini-series. Caton plays Reed’s father, in a story that will span the ’70s to the ’90s.

“Underbelly redefined Australian drama when it first exploded onto screens in 2008. Now after a four year break, Underbelly is back with the riveting untold story of Australia’s most notorious and audacious gangster,” said Nine’s head of drama Andy Ryan.

“This is Chopper as you’ve never seen him before, and who better to portray the larger-than-life crim than multiple Logie and AACTA-award winner Aaron Jeffery, with the outstanding Michael Caton as his father Keith.”

Didn’t even realize “Underbelly” was still going. Free-to-air television, too, for that matter.

Via ‘The Herald-Sun‘