Major League 3 may need a new Pitcher

Nearly a decade after writer-director David S.Ward told us he was attempting to bait the powers-that-be into doing a “Major League 3”, star Charlie Sheen suggests the second sequel to the 1989 hit is still only available exclusively in pipe dream form still.

The former “Anger Management” star suggests the hold-up is with the rights holders.

“I would love to do it with Morgan Creek, who owns the rights, but if they don’t want to do it, then I am sure there is a way that they could be involved and everybody wins”, Sheen told TMZ. “The script that we’ve all been sitting on is pure gold and absolutely shootable. It’s David Ward at his best. I mean, this is the guy who won the Oscar for writing The Sting. We could be in preproduction tomorrow.”

As Ward told us all those years back, the new film – would bypass the events of the ill-fated spin-off “Major League : Back in the Minors” – would bring back the original cast, including Sheen, Corbin Bernsen, Tom Berenger and Wesley Snipes. Sadly, we’ve lost Margaret Whitton and James Gammon, so they won’t be back to reprise their inimitable turns.