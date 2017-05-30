Trailer : Paddington 2

Family favourite Paddington is back, and the first trailer ahead of its November release is now out.

The lovable bear returns in a curious caper as he is on the hunt for a lost gift for his Aunt’s 100th birthday. Hope it wasn’t her letter from the Queen!

The returning cast includes Ben Whishaw (voice of Paddington), Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, Madeleine Harris and Samuel Joslin and Imelda Staunton as Aunt Lucy and joined by new cast members Hugh Grant and Brendan Gleeson.

Slather some marmalade on some bread and settle in to watch the trailer above. The flick will be in cinemas November 10th in the U.K. and January 12 everywhere else.

Paddington, now happily settled with the Brown family and a popular member of the local community, picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, only for the gift to be stolen.