Trailer : The Mist

Check out the creepy new trailer for upcoming TV show “The Mist”, based on the Stephen King novel of the same name.

“The Mist” looks like a true horror series, full of thrills, kills, and chills, but no gorillas.

The show will premiere on June 22nd, in the meantime check out the trailer above.

Based on a story by Stephen King, Spike’s THE MIST centers around a small town family that is torn apart by a brutal crime. As they deal with the fallout an eerie mist rolls in, suddenly cutting them off from the rest of the world and, in some cases, each other. Family, friends and adversaries become strange bedfellows, battling the mysterious mist and its threats, fighting to maintain morality and sanity as the rules of society break down. THE MIST stars Morgan Spector, Alyssa Sutherland, Gus Birney, Danica Curcic, Okezie Morro, Luke Cosgrove, Darren Pettie, Russell Posner, Dan Butler, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Frances Conroy.