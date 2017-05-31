Maggie Gyllenhaal to teach Kindergarten

Maggie Gyllenhaal has been cast in “The Kindergarten Teacher”, an adaptation of the Israeli film of the same name. The film, directed and adapted by Sara Colangelo will begin production on July 10, according to Deadline.

Gyllenhaal will star as title character Lisa Spinelli, who grows unhappy in her mundane life on Staten Island, before she discovers a prodigy 5 year old in her class with a gift for poetry. She forms an obsession with the boy and his talent, risking her career, family and freedom.

The flick, produced by Trudie Styler and Celine Rattray, was originally released in 2014 and was a critic’s favourite, getting nominated for and winning awards around the world.