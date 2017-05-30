Trailer : Rough Night

“Rough Night” release is closing in, and Sony Pictures Entertainment have released trailer number 3, the official green band trailer.

The trailer sees the 4 girls at a frat party in their younger days, before jumping forward 10 years to the beginning of the bachelorette weekend for Scarlett Johansson’s character. Of course the party goes downhill very quickly after the stripper dies, and the girls’ weekend takes a drastic turn.

Check out the trailer above, and see it in cinemas June 16th.

Five best friends from college (played by Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz) reunite 10 years later for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Their hard partying takes a hilariously dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper. Amidst the craziness of trying to cover it up, they’re ultimately brought closer together when it matters most.