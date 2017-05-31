Trailer : The Little Hours

It’s probably going to make the man above unhappy, but “The Little Hours” will likely tickle our funny bones looking at this new trailer.

With an all star cast including Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dave Franco, Molly Shannon and Fred Armisen, among many others, the movie looks hilarious, sacrilegious, inappropriate but gloriously original. And I can’t wait for this one.

Check out the trailer above – the flick will be in cinemas June 30th, so be prepared for a few hail marys.

Medieval nuns Alessandra, Fernanda, and Ginevra lead a simple life in their convent. Their days are spent chafing at monastic routine, spying on one another, and berating the estate’s day laborer. After a particularly vicious insult session drives the peasant away, Father Tommasso brings on newly hired hand Massetto, a virile young servant forced into hiding by his angry lord. Introduced to the sisters as a deaf-mute to discourage temptation, Massetto struggles to maintain his cover.