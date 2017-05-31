Live, Die, Repeat and Repeat won’t repeat

The sequel to “Edge of Tomorrow” will be the final, according to directpr Doug Liman. Speaking to MTV, the director confirmed that the horrendously named “Live, Die, Repeat and Repeat” will wrap up the franchise.

“I see this as a two-movie franchise. There’s the completion of the story we set up in the first movie and the relationships between Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, because, remember, at the end of the first movie, she doesn’t know who he is, and that’s gonna launch us into an amazing new direction. It does actually pick up right where we left off, but it doesn’t keep going forward, because we’d screw with time, because the aliens screwed with time.”

He also stated that the movie will be both a sequel and a prequel, which just hurt my brain to think about so I haven’t spent any more brain power trying to work out that one. However Liman reckons fans will “get it” once they see the movie.

Other tidbits from the interview include the setting being “mostly not on the battlefield”, and a “whole new arena of fights”. There’s also going to be a third main character that will steal the show.

No word yet on when filming will begin, or when the flick will be released, but I imagine that news will start streaming out in no time.