Godzilla vs. Kong gets a director in Adam Wingard

The movie that will see a giant ape fight a dinosaur lizard has its director, with Adam Wingard closing a deal to helm the film. This is a huge step up for Wingard, whose work has really been low-budget films up until now (“You’re Next”, “The Guest”).

“Godzilla vs. Kong” will see the two monsters come head to head in battle, though specific plot details remain under wraps for now. We last saw Godzilla on the big screen in 2014’s “Godzilla”, and King Kong is still fresh in our minds with “Kong: Skull Island” being a huge hit earlier this year. Apart from the monstourously huge fight-movie between the two heavyweights upcoming, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” is also currently in production.

Terry Rossio is the head writer for “Godzilla vs. Kong”, who is best known for co-writing the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, alongside a team including Patrick McKay, J.D. Payne, Lindsey Beer, Cat Vasko, T.S. Nowlin, Jack Paglen and J. Michael Stracynski.

Still a little while to go yet, but the flick will be released May 22, 2020.

Thanks to THR who first reported the news.