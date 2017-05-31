Metcalf talks timely Roseanne reunion

There’s only a couple of people not involved in the “Roseanne” reunion — and they’re names like end in Arnold. As the upfronts (hate that name, sounds like a new brand of underwear with added padding) recently revealed, ABC is bringing back the ’90s favourite – and with the complete cast in-tact (though the search continues for Goodman’s moobs).

Laurie Metcalf, back as cousin Jackie, tells Deadline that she’s excited to see where the clan are today

Deadline: Let’s come back to that. But first, you’ve just done the upfront presentation with Roseanne Barr for ABC.

Metcalf: That’s going to be a rush, to jump back into that world. Back on the same lot, I think maybe in the same studio that we were in more than 20 years ago. I guess it was just meant to be. Maybe the timing of it is really good. I’d like to see this blue-collar family today, in 2017.

Deadline: So, no hesitation about doing it?

Metcalf: Oh no, not at all. Will & Grace is doing theirs and the fact that ABC bought a little boutique order of eight episodes is really cool. It will be interesting to see where they pick up. I have no idea.

Ya see, all that worries me there is that ABC are doing it mere because – as Metcalf suggests – “Will & Grace” and all these other shows are. And let’s admit it, these comeback kids haven’t all been up to scratch – “X-Files”, “Arrested Development”, “Melrose Place”, “Dallas”, “Fuller House”, they’ve all impressed critics and even the casual viewer about as much as cellophane atop of an ice cream cone would.

Still, you’ve got to hope and feel somewhat assured that because Goodman is back, someone who isn’t short of work, not to mention some of the other cast – who aren’t as desperate as, say, the kid that plays DJ – that “Roseanne” might be more than a fizzer nostalgia trip.