Zachary Quinto joins cast of Hotel Artemis

“Hotel Artemis” already has an impressive cast, with Jodie Foster, Jeff Goldblum, Charlie Day, Sterling K. Brown, Jenny Slate, Dave Bautista and Sofia Boutella previously being announced. The list just got even better, with Zachary Quinto checking in to the movie.

Until now, the plot of the upcoming thriller has been mostly under wraps, but thanks to THR, there are now more details about the movie – it is set in the near future and takes place in a LA hospital, which is underground, and treats the city’s more sinister criminals. Foster will play a nurse at the hospital, who discovers that one of the patients is there to assassinate another.

It is yet unknown who Quinto and the other cast will play in the movie, but it certainly sounds like an intriguing and thrilling concept – we look forward to more details coming out.

Quinto is probably best known as Spock in the latest Star Trek movies, and was also seen recently in “Snowden”. He’s also starring alongside fellow “Hotel Artemis” castmate Jenny Slate in the upcoming “Aardvark”.