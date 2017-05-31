The Conjuring 3 to move out

So “The Conjuring 3” hasn’t been officially announced yet, but given that its predescessory did better at the box office than the original, it’s almost a done deal that there will be one.

Director James Wan is currently tied up with “Aquaman” filming, and there’s also “Conjuring” spinoffs in the works – “The Nun” and “Annabelle: Creation” (to be released in August), both of which Wan is a producer on.

Producer of the “Conjuring” franchise Peter Safran spoke to Cinema Blend, and noted that if a third movie were to happen, it would likely move away from the haunted house setting we’ve come to be familiar with:

“There are some [cases] that maybe aren’t as well known, but they spent a fair bit of time researching and were part of [them]. Clearly we can’t do another haunted house movie, right? We can’t do another supernatural possession in a house, with a family in peril. Right? So, it’s got to be something different than that, I think.”

If the Warrens are to come back, I’d even go as far to say that they’ve probably had it with haunted houses. If I were them, I wouldn’t be stepping into any houses built pre-20th Century anymore. Previously Wan has stated that if a threequel were to happen, the third would be set in the 1980s, but otherwise there have been no more details..no confirmations… just a lone producer saying there could be no house.

We don’t even know if horror-king Wan will return to behind the camera, but regardless, fans would be all over this one.