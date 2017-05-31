Sin City to get the TV treatment

Frank Miller’s “Sin City” is being rebooted for TV, and will be closely based on the iconic graphic novels.

According to Deadline, the series will be written by Glen Mazzara and produced by Len Wiseman. The comic book debuted in 1991, and told the story of a city full of crime, drugs, sex, gore, and other such taboo subjects.

We’ve seen “Sin City” on the big screen twice, but it’s thought that the TV series will take it in a new, fresh direction. 2005’s “Sin City” film was a huge success, and was told in an anthology sequence. Its 2014 follow up, “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” received a lesser amount of praise, but still portrayed a large amount of weird art and a whole bunch of taboo.