Troian Bellisario, of “Pretty Little Liars” fame, has written her first film, and also produces. The film, entitled “Feed”, is based on her own experience with anorexia.

Thanks to EW, the first trailer is now out, and it looks a bit creepy, weird and incestuous. Tom Felton stars as Bellisario’s twin brother, and after an accident tears them apart, Bellisario struggles to live in a world without him.

Check out the trailer above – the flick will be available on VOD and digital platforms July 18th.