Trailer : The Deuce

Okay so it’s only a little teaser, but here’s the first look at HBO series “The Deuce” starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The show surrounds the legalization and rise (pun unintended) of the porn industry in New York in the 70s. Other themes explored include the spread of HIV, violence of the drug epidemic and resulting real estate booms and busts.

Check out the teaser above, it’s got high-pant action, pornstaches and some flock-of-seagulls inspired haircuts (okay so I’m a decade too early, but seriously, just look at the hair). Sign me up.

The show debuts on HBO September 10.